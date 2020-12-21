Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic to Israel some 3,600-years ago

The Bronze Age cuisine in Israel included exotic foodstuffs, such as bananas, soybeans and turmeric reveals a new study has been published in the journal PNAS which pushes back the evidence for these foods by centuries. The conclusion is based on analysis of microremains and proteins preserved in the tooth tartar of individuals who lived in Megiddo and Tel Erani during the Bronze and Iron Ages."Human dental calculus is wonderful material, full of information about past food habits! By studying calculus from Bronze and Iron Ages at the Levant, we are able to trace otherwise often invisible food and can get insights into individual nutrition”, says prof Philipp W. Stockhammer. The study was carried out by an international team of experts from LMU Munich, Harvard University and the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena. The authors show that the Canaanite inhabitants ate not only Levantine plants, such as chickpeas, lentils, barley, wheat , grapes, figs, dates but also bananas, soyabean, turmeric, sesame and other exotic spices– all typical ingredients of Middle Eastern cuisine today (except for the soybeans and the bananas).The research proves not only that the Mediterranean cuisine was diverse from early times on but also that exotic food stuff from Asia had reached the Mediterranean several centuries, in some cases even millennia, earlier than had been previously thought.The provenance of the fruits and plants was proven by detailed analysis of 18 individuals found in Megiddo and Tel Erani excavations, including the analysis of tiny plant remains and proteins that have remained preserved in human dental calculus over thousands of years. The human mouth is full of bacteria, which continually petrify and form calculus. Tiny food particles become entrapped and preserved in the growing calculus, and it is these minute remnants that can be accessed for scientific research.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“This enables us to find traces of what a person ate,” says prof. Stockhammer. “Anyone who does not practice good dental hygiene will still be telling us archaeologists what they have been eating thousands of years from now!”The rise of turmeric in MegiddoPreviously, researchers thought that the middle eastern diet contained mostly bread. In fact, archaeologists excavating in Jericho inside the Westbank found that the most abundant item found in the destruction apart from pottery, was grain thus scientist concluded that Canaanites ate a lot of grain. Bread was such an important part of the diet that in Hebrew, the expression to “eat a meal” literally meant to “eat bread.” Cereals used to make bread, such as wheat and barley, as well as others, such as oats, spelt, and millet, made up a large portion of the bronze-age Canaanite diet. Researchers estimate that a person would consume about 200 kg of cereals a year, providing about half the calories the individual needed.The international team of archaeologists and experts was surprised to find that sesame had become a staple food in the Levant by the 2nd millennium BCE.Two additional protein findings are particularly remarkable. In one individual’s dental calculus from Megiddo dating to the 16th -15th century century BCE, turmeric and soy proteins were found, while another individual (that dates some 500 years later in time) from Tel Erani banana proteins were identified. “The Megiddo individual who revealed evidence for soybeans and turmeric was buried in an elaborate family burial – stone built – meaning that he was probably a member of the city's elite”, noted professor Israel Finkelstein, who is co-director of Megiddo alongside Dr. Mario M. Martin of Tel Aviv University.In another recent study from Megiddo evidence of vanilla was discovered in the elite tomb of Megiddo. “These foods were clearly something special and priced as such. The evidence for far-distance trade is not altogether unexpected. It is certainly exciting to be able to prove the actual existence of these foodstuffs in the southern Levant”, says Dr. Mario Martin, co-director of the Megiddo excavations.While the elites of Megiddo could afford luxury goods, such as the storied spice of turmeric the other individual from Tel Erani where the banana proteins were identified seemed to have belonged to the rural population.”The Erani individual was only buried in one flask, a standard vessel - nothing special with regard to the archaeological context and no indication for elevated status”, explains prof. Stockhammer. Other exciting evidence, like cinnamon, was verified several years ago and is considerably later during the Iron Age.Nonetheless, all three foods are likely to have reached the Levant via South Asia. Bananas were originally domesticated in Southeast Asia, where they had been used since the 5th millennium BCE, and they arrived in West Africa 4000 years later, but little is known about their intervening trade or use. “Our analyses thus provide crucial information on the spread of the banana around the world. No archaeological or written evidence had previously suggested such an early spread into the Mediterranean region,” says prof. Stockhammer, although the sudden appearance of bananas in West Africa just a few centuries later has hinted that such a trade might have existed. “I find it spectacular that food was exchanged over long distances at such an early point in history”, prof. Stockhammer adds. A land flowing of milk, honey and bananas.Until now little has indicated that there are any truths to these culinary descriptions painted in ancient sources. The variety of food (such as grapes, pistachios, almonds, pomegranates and figs) found in Canaan during the Bronze Age is not only highlighted in the Bible (Genesis 43:11, Numbers 13:23) but also in 2nd millennium textual sources from the Near East. For instance, Assyrian cuneiform tablets records donkey caravans between the Mesopotamian city of Aššur and the Anatolian trade post of Kaneš in the 19th century BCE and in the 15th century BCE, during the reign of Amenhotep IV commonly referred to as Akhenaten, the flow of exotic goods such as ivory, ostrich eggshells, ebony, and frankincense flourished as shown by the clay tablets from El-Amarna, priceless letters that contain correspondence from the city kings of Canaan to the Foreign office of the Pharaoh that throw light on the conditions in Canaan in the 14th century BCE.Among the most well-known of these accounts is an expedition initiated by the Egyptian queen Hatshepsut to the land of Punt (probably located in the Horn of Africa region) in the 15th century BCE. In addition, seals and stone weights as well as lapis lazuli and carnelian jewelry weights provide evidence for long distance trade between the Near East and the Indian subcontinent.“In fact, we can now grasp the impact of globalization during the 2nd millennium BCE on East Mediterranean cuisine,” says Stockhammer. “Mediterranean cuisine was characterized by intercultural exchange from an early stage”, he concludes.The extent to which spices, oils and fruits were imported is not yet known, there is much to indicate that trade was indeed taking place, since there is also other evidence of exotic spices in the Eastern Mediterranean - Pharaoh Ramses II was buried with peppercorns from India in 1213 BCE. They were found in his nose.