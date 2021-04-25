The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How old are the Dead Sea Scrolls? Carbon-dating project to offer answers

The project and some preliminary results were presented at a conference at the university last week: while in many instances, some scrolls might be more ancient than previously thought.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 25, 2021 19:21
A fragment from the Dead Sea Scrolls that underwent genetic sampling to shed light on the 2,000-year-old biblical trove is shown to Reuters at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) laboratory in Jerusalem June 2, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
A fragment from the Dead Sea Scrolls that underwent genetic sampling to shed light on the 2,000-year-old biblical trove is shown to Reuters at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) laboratory in Jerusalem June 2, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
A new project combining carbon-14 dating and digital paleography might soon solve the riddle of the age of the Dead Sea Scrolls.
The initiative, carried out at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, marks the first time in decades that a significant number of Dead Sea Scrolls fragments have undergone radiocarbon dating.
While the scholars are still working on publishing their findings in an academic journal, the project and some preliminary results were presented at a conference at the university last week: while in many instances, the new model confirmed the assessment of earlier researchers, some scrolls might be more ancient than previously thought.
The Dead Sea Scrolls are a corpus of some 25,000 fragments unearthed in caves on the shores of the Dead Sea in the 1940s and 1950s. The artifacts include some of the most ancient manuscripts of the Bible, other religious texts that were not accepted in the canon as well as non-religious writings.
Carbon-14 - or radiocarbon – dating is a method of age determination that depends upon the decay to nitrogen of radiocarbon (carbon-14).
Because of the destructive nature of the analysis, which requires sacrificing a sliver of the parchment, the Israel Antiquities Authorities has been very hesitant to allow this kind of research as the IAA is tasked to preserve the fragments.
A major carbon-14 project on some 14 fragments was carried out at the beginning of the 1990s.
In the past few years, in light of the major technological advances which have significantly reduce the impact of certain kind of analysis on the physical preservations of the scrolls, the IAA, whose mission is to find the right balance between new research and the preservation of the scrolls for posterity, has allowed scholars to perform new work.
Some 30 scrolls have been subjected to the University of Groningen’s project. The results of 25 of them have been used to train a specific algorithm carrying out the paleographic analysis of the collection.
Paleography is the discipline that studies ancient writing. In the case of the Dead Sea Scrolls, it has been crucial to date the artifacts, which according to most scholars, date between the 3rd century BCE and the 1st century CE.
Several uncertainties have remained, however.
“When it comes to dating the manuscripts, there is the problem that for most of the period, we have no internally-dated manuscripts, and the few that we have date from the outer ends of the timescale,” Prof. Mladen Popović, the head of the Qumran Institute at Groningen and the head of the project, explained in the conference.
During the course of their research, the scholars have found out that some of the manuscripts they have already considered were more ancient than previously thought, a development that might have major implication for the field.
They also realized that the scribal practices did not develop in a less standardized and consistent manner than earlier experts envisioned.
“With regard to dating the manuscripts, the data from our model shows that there was not a nice continuous progression and development of characters, but rather that sometimes there was a lot of development, and sometimes not so much the characters were not developing in a linear homogeneous manner throughout these periods,” Popović said.
“Our paleographers will say that they can date Dead Sea Scrolls with a precision of 25 to 50 years date range, and is yet to substantiate their model,” he added. “Pending new data in the future, we dare say that we have a model that works consistently, and is able to date manuscripts with an empirically based precision that was not possible before. This is a huge advance for the field.”


