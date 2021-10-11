The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Largest wine factory in the world Byzantine period unearthed in Yavne

The sophisticated facility was probably able to produce as many as two million liters of wine per year.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 11:12
Excavation by the Israel Antiquities Authority at Yavne - Aerial view (photo credit: Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority)
Excavation by the Israel Antiquities Authority at Yavne - Aerial view
(photo credit: Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority)
A sophisticated wine production facility, the largest from the Byzantine period ever found in the world, was unearthed in Yavne, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Monday.
The factory was used to produce the legendary regional wine, known as Gaza or Ashkelon wine –after the ports from where it was exported all over the Mediterranean. It included five impressive wine presses, large treading floors where the grapes were crashed as well as two huge octagonal vats to collect the liquid, storages and kilns to produce jars to store the wine.
Experts estimate that the facility produced as many as two million liters of wine every year.
Located in the central part of the country, some 1,500 years ago Yavne was an important city, as said by IAA archaeologist Dr. Jon Seligman, co-director of excavation with Dr. Elie Haddad and Liat Nadav-Ziv.
From right to left: Dr. Elie Hadad, Liat Nadav-Ziv – Yavne Excavation Directors; Eli Escozido – Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority; Diego Barkan – Tel Aviv District Archaeologist, and Dr. Jon Seligman – Yavne Excavation Director. (credit: YANIV BERMAN/ISRAELI ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) From right to left: Dr. Elie Hadad, Liat Nadav-Ziv – Yavne Excavation Directors; Eli Escozido – Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority; Diego Barkan – Tel Aviv District Archaeologist, and Dr. Jon Seligman – Yavne Excavation Director. (credit: YANIV BERMAN/ISRAELI ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Yavne was important enough to be put in a map from the period with Jerusalem, featuring three large churches,” he said. “First and foremost, it was a Christian town, but we also know that there were populations of Jews and Samaritans living there during the same time period. It had a bishop. It was located in what at the time was on a major road, called the sea highway, which went from north to south, and on its junction with the Sorek River.”
The wine factory remains were first uncovered during a salvage excavation prior to the construction of a new neighborhood residential and commercial neighborhood. In Israel all development projects need to be accompanied by such excavations.
“We have been exposing an industrial area of ancient Yavne,” Seligman said. “We found remains of other industries, for example producing glass and metal. We also found remains from other periods, such as a house from the 9th century and some other buildings from the interim period between the Byzantine and Islamic periods.”
Excavation directors, from right to left: Dr. Jon Seligman, Liat Nadav-Ziv and Dr. Elie Hadad. (credit: YANIV BERMAN/ISRAELI ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) Excavation directors, from right to left: Dr. Jon Seligman, Liat Nadav-Ziv and Dr. Elie Hadad. (credit: YANIV BERMAN/ISRAELI ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
So far, the archaeologists have not excavated yet the area where the ancient city center was located, and they have not uncovered the remains of the churches.
“We did find some traces of their presence, such as pieces of marbles and columns,” Seligman noted.
The wine produced was very well-known and prestigious, he remarked.
“It was a light white wine,” Seligman said. “We have found many wine presses in Israel but what is unique here is that we are talking about a cluster of five huge ones, especially beautiful in their architecture.”
In addition, the archaeologists uncovered the remains of thousands of jars to store, age and export the wine.
“They have a specific and very recognizable shape,” Seligman said. “The same jars were found in many places around the region including Egypt and we know that they were used for exporting the wine.”


Tags wine archaeology history Byzantine
