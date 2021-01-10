The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Last member of original Dead Sea Scrolls research team dies from COVID-19

The Qumran explorer was 91 years old.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 10, 2021 15:56
A restorer works on a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls in a laboratory at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
A restorer works on a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls in a laboratory at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The last living member of the Dead Sea Scrolls research team, Prof. Dr. Claus-Hunno Hunzinger, died on January 6 in Hamburg.
The Qumran explorer was 91 years old. He had survived the first coronavirus wave in March but recently the virus caused an outbreak in the senior citizens' residence where he was living. On December 31 it was discovered that he and 20 other residents of the residence had contracted the virus and he passed away late last week. His wife, whom he met in Jerusalem while he worked on the Dead Sea Scrolls, died over a year ago. 
From 1959 to 1960 he was a visiting professor in Madison, Wisconsin. In 1962 he became an associate professor in Hamburg. Since 1968 he was a full professor for the New Testament and the history of religion in late antiquity at the University of Hamburg. He retired in 1991.
In an interview with National Geographic in 2018 he recalled, “I spent two eventful years in Jerusalem: October 1954 to 55 and October 1956 to 57. The Suez Crisis began three weeks after my second arrival and the writings were then brought to safety in the Jordanian capital, Amman, for several months. I was the only one from the team in Jerusalem. After the manuscripts returned, I had to spend a long time cleaning them because they had been stored in a damp safe in Amman. I was only able to save the now largely moldy fragments with a fine brush before I continued my actual work. It was madness. We had no complete manuscripts before us, only fragments.”
In the interview, he recalled that as part of his work, he reconstructed a prayer text from Cave 4 that consisted of 300 small pieces. The pieces were “made of papyrus: very fine and brittle, but still reasonably stable. This manuscript, which I love so much, with evening and morning prayers for each day of the month, did not have a single complete sentence.”
His well-known and well-regarded reconstruction of the fragments of the Morning- and Evening-prayers (4Q503) was on view in the exhibition, "A day at Qumran," for many years in the Shrine of the Book at the Israel Museum. 
Among his contributions was the discovery that Flavius Josephus was incorrect when he wrote that the Essenes prayed to the sun. Through his research, he discovered that the text actually said they prayed at sunrise, according to an appreciation of his work written by Alexander Schick. 
Hunzinger remembered his work on the Dead Sea Scrolls as a highlight of his career. “In the writings of Qumran one can feel the upheavals in the period between the Old and New Testaments,” he told National Geographic. 


Tags dead sea jewish archeology Wisconsin Qumran dead sea scroll archeology research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by