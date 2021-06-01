What kind of salads did the Canaanites eat?

Located in central Israel, between the Judean Foothills and the southern Coastal Plain, Gath is prominently featured in the Bible in events considered to have taken place several centuries later – including as the city of origin of David’s giant foe Goliath

A new macrobotanical investigation has offered unprecedent insights into the daily lives of its residents.

During that period, in what is known by experts as the Early Bronze Age, the land went through some major transformations, as Suembikya Frumin from the Archaeobotany Lab, Martin (Szusz) Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology at Bar-Ilan University , explained.

Frumin was the lead author of a paper published in the June 2021 issue of the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, together with Bar-Ilan scholars Aren Maeir – the director of the excavations at the site – Ehud Weiss, Yoel Melamed and University of Manitoba (Winnipeg, Canada) Haskel J. Greenfield.

“This is the first time that we look at huge settlements, real fortified cities surrounded by thick walls,” she said. “We tried to understand what this form of communal organization looked like.”

In order to do so, the researchers analyzed the plant assemblages found in the relevant levels at the site.

The botanical finds, mostly charred seeds and other plant remains, allowed the researchers to understand not only what kind of food the ancient Canaanites ate, but also how they warmed up their houses, where their fields were located, the seasonality of the crops, how the work split between agriculture and herding, and how Gath related to the contemporary commercial routes.

“For example, we found a lot of weeds in the houses, near where people cooked and eat,” Frumin said. “If I go to the supermarket today, I expect to buy vegetables that are already sorted and clean and are ready to be cooked and eaten. If those residents in Gath had bought the produce, it would have already been clean. The fact that weeds were still mixed with it tells us that they were the farmers themselves, they probably went out in the fields during the day and came back to the city at night.”

The researchers analyzed more than 3,500 plant finds and identified emmer, lentils, pistachio, grass peas, figs, olives, flax, barley and grapes, among others.

The scholar noted that the farmers likely did not want to go too far from the city, in order not to lose contact and the protection it offered.

Indeed, the large hill where Gath stood appeared to have offered a diversity of habitats.

“The ecology of the crops suggests exploitation of gentle slopes for cereals, the open slopes in the vicinity of water sources as prime locations for fig cultivation, the well-drained soil pockets among rocks for olives and grapevine, while the lowermost alluvial river plain habitats could have been used for flax,” reads the paper.

Frumin said that there was no evidence of irrigation systems, suggesting that rain and a nearby stream provided enough water.

“Everything was very simple and ecological,” she remarked.

According to the scholar, as it often happened in dried climates, the dung of the animals was used as a fuel.

“This way, the city was clean, the food was cooked, and the houses were warmed,” she said.

While most of the species found - including wild herbs – grew in the area of Gath, it was the samples of species that were likely brought from further away that offered a different piece of the puzzle.

The presence of these species suggested that Gath entertained contacts with neighboring regions – such as the Sharon and Coastal Plains, the Judean Mountains, and Northern Negev.

“The land was very densely populated back then, as soon as someone leaved their areas, they would immediately crossed into another city so it is interesting to look into what kind of relations they had,” Frumin said.

The routes suggested by the analysis of the plant assemblages are very similar to well-known trade routes in the region at the time.

“Our results fit the spatial spread of two other important economic constituents – Canaanean blades (used as sickle elements for reaping) and basalt ground stones (used for cereal threshing),” the researchers wrote in the paper.

“The striking similarity in the spatial spread of agricultural tools with evidence for occasional animal movements across biogeographical boundaries, raises the possibility of that these movements occurred along the same routes,” they added. “Long distance caravans of donkeys plied the trade routes across the region during the Bronze Age and may have been manned by such seasonally specialized workers who took their wares from settlement to settlement.”

The picture of Gath that emerges is the one of a “very well organized city,” Frumin said.

“It was active in agriculture, visited by many craftsmen and apparently with good connections between different groups, since it was not an isolated city but had many interconnections,” she concluded.