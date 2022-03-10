The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
JVP criticizes Israel for taking in Jewish Ukrainian refugees

Jewish Voice for Peace claimed that Israel was pitting Palestinian refugees against Ukrainian refugees, and that accepting refugees was done to further "ethnic cleansing."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 14:02
Ukrainian refugees are seen arriving in Israel as part of Operation Israeli Guarantee, on March 6, 2022. (photo credit: Sraya Diamant/GPO)
Ukrainian refugees are seen arriving in Israel as part of Operation Israeli Guarantee, on March 6, 2022.
(photo credit: Sraya Diamant/GPO)

The anti-Zionist NGO Jewish Voice for Peace criticized Israel for "settling" Jewish Ukrainian refugees fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

"The Israeli government is settling Jewish Ukrainian refugees on land it illegally occupies and prevents 7 million Palestinian refugees from returning to," claimed the NGO. "Pitting refugees against each other is not justice."

JVP said that the aliyah, Jewish immigration to Israel, required displacement of Palestinians, and denied that the process would make Ukrainian Jews safe. The NGO said that the Ukrainian refugees would become settlers and "with the privileges given to the dominant demographic in a settler-colonial apartheid state."

Read more about the Russia-Ukraine War:

JVP asserted Israel was not "Israel is giving Jewish Ukrainians citizenship not out of kindness and generosity, but rather to cement a Jewish demographic majority in Palestine."

The NGO also criticized Israel for not being as eager to accept non-Jewish Ukrainians, and for limiting the refugees they accepted and, charging a " ~$3,000 fee to Israelis wanting to host them."

The BDS organization was criticized for sharing a post on Sunday that characterized Jewish Ukrainian refugees as an "incoming wave of Zionist colonization." It removed the retweet not long after.

Israel is preparing to absorb an estimated 100,000 Jews from Ukraine, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Children arriving to Israel from Chabad ''Alumim'' orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr (credit: Jorje Novominsky) Children arriving to Israel from Chabad ''Alumim'' orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr (credit: Jorje Novominsky)

On Tuesday,  Shaked announced a new plan for the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Israel. The state would continue to temporarily host 20,000 Ukrainian citizens who were already in Israel prior to the war, and would accept an additional 5,000.

“Israel is expected to be one of the leading countries in the world in absorbing Ukrainians fleeing the battles, certainly compared to its size,” Shaked said.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



