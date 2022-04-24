The State of Israel co-opted the Maghrebi Jewish post-Passover celebration Mimouna to use it to distract from colonialism and occupation, anti-Zionist NGO Jewish Voice for Peace claimed on Saturday.

"European Jewish Zionists, especially Israeli state officials, have also co-opted Mimouna to serve their own goals," Wrote JVP's Black Jews, Indigenous Jews, Non-Black Jews of Color, Sephardim and Mizrahim Jews Network. "Zionists and the state of Israel have also used Mimouna celebrations to 'brownwash' colonialism and occupation.

"They have often justified theft of Palestinian land and destruction of Palestinian life by appropriating 'indigenous' Middle Eastern and North African culture, and by claiming to have 'rescued' Jews from this region — Despite their decades of systemic oppression and discrimination against us," The post continued.

JVP also argued that Israel has erased the "essential role" that Muslims played in the festival, calling it a "North African celebration of the end of Passover by Jews and Muslims."

"It’s much easier for an antizionist to convince themself that JVP’s lies (the latest being that Mimouna is Muslim among other falsehoods) are somehow representative of the Jewish community rather than challenge the echo chamber one exists in," wrote Twitter User Eli Kohn.

The NGO also asserted that despite the widespread celebration of the festival, "as a distinctively North African celebration developed by Jews in community with Muslims, Mimouna was and is the target of racist and orientalist contempt by European Jews," and said that "For the past several decades, Mimouna has been both marginalized and tokenized in Israeli society, mirroring Israel's treatment of North African Jews and Mizrahim in general."

JVP promised that it would be taking back the tradition from Zionism, as part of its commitment to building a Judaism beyond Zionism.

"The whole post is genuinely so deranged and incredibly ironic from JVP - The audacity of them to point fingers at anyone else about “coopting” Jewish practices," wrote Kohn. "Antizionism continues to be the politics of inversion."

"Since Golda Meir, every Israeli prime minister has celebrated Mimouna, performing insincere care for North African Jews and promoting the illusion of intra-Jewish cohesion and equality," JVP complained.

On Sunday, President Isaac Herzog was set to host a special Mimouna event at the President's residence, "held with the theme of Israel’s connections to North African Jewish heritage, Israeli unity, and friendship between different parts of society," and Israeli NGOs working to "preserve Jewish heritage, promote social-communal change, and encourage community activism" were said to be participating.

"First we had Mizrahi-washing. Now we have 'brown-washing,'" said a Twitter user who goes by the handle Jachnun Supremacist, "What’s next on the racist terminology board to suggest MENA Jews have no agency and are just government tools?"

"Washing" is a commonly expressed conspiracy theory allegation against Israel and Israeli society, that Israeli cultural practices are part of a plot to cover up state policies, rather than being genuine celebrations and endeavors. BDS activists' "washing" claims have included "greenwashing" regarding Israeli environmentalism, "Sportswashing" for sports and "Pinkwashing" for LGBTQ+ rights. Etymologically the terms play on the term "Whitewashing", to conceal disturbing facts about something.

Mimouna is celebrated on the night of Passover's end, which includes the eating of chametz — Cakes and Mofletta, a Maghrebi Jewish pancake often eaten with honey, jams, nuts, or dried fruits. Traditional practices are meant to evoke fortune and to recall the crossing of the Red Sea.