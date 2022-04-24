The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Anti-Zionist Jewish NGO: Israel co-opted Mimouna to 'brownwash' colonialism

JVP also argued that Israel has erased the "essential role" that Muslims played in the festival, calling it a "North African celebration of the end of Passover by Jews and Muslims."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 11:59

Updated: APRIL 24, 2022 12:03
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates the Mimouna holiday in Or Akiva. (photo credit: YONATAN URICH)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates the Mimouna holiday in Or Akiva.
(photo credit: YONATAN URICH)

The State of Israel co-opted the Maghrebi Jewish post-Passover celebration Mimouna to use it to distract from colonialism and occupation, anti-Zionist NGO Jewish Voice for Peace claimed on Saturday. 

"European Jewish Zionists, especially Israeli state officials, have also co-opted Mimouna to serve their own goals," Wrote JVP's Black Jews, Indigenous Jews, Non-Black Jews of Color, Sephardim and Mizrahim Jews Network. "Zionists and the state of Israel have also used Mimouna celebrations to 'brownwash' colonialism and occupation.

"They have often justified theft of Palestinian land and destruction of Palestinian life by appropriating 'indigenous' Middle Eastern and North African culture, and by claiming to have 'rescued' Jews from this region — Despite their decades of systemic oppression and discrimination against us," The post continued.

JVP also argued that Israel has erased the "essential role" that Muslims played in the festival, calling it a "North African celebration of the end of Passover by Jews and Muslims."

"It’s much easier for an antizionist to convince themself that JVP’s lies (the latest being that Mimouna is Muslim among other falsehoods) are somehow representative of the Jewish community rather than challenge the echo chamber one exists in," wrote Twitter User Eli Kohn.

 The NGO also asserted that despite the widespread celebration of the festival, "as a distinctively North African celebration developed by Jews in community with Muslims, Mimouna was and is the target of racist and orientalist contempt by European Jews," and said that "For the past several decades, Mimouna has been both marginalized and tokenized in Israeli society, mirroring Israel's treatment of North African Jews and Mizrahim in general."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the Mimouna celebration at the home of MK Osnat Mark (credit: Courtesy)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the Mimouna celebration at the home of MK Osnat Mark (credit: Courtesy)

JVP promised that it would be taking back the tradition from Zionism, as part of its commitment to building a Judaism beyond Zionism.

"The whole post is genuinely so deranged and incredibly ironic from JVP - The audacity of them to point fingers at anyone else about “coopting” Jewish practices," wrote Kohn. "Antizionism continues to be the politics of inversion."

"Since Golda Meir, every Israeli prime minister has celebrated Mimouna, performing insincere care for North African Jews and promoting the illusion of intra-Jewish cohesion and equality," JVP complained. 

On Sunday, President Isaac Herzog was set to host a special Mimouna event at the President's residence, "held with the theme of Israel’s connections to North African Jewish heritage, Israeli unity, and friendship between different parts of society," and Israeli NGOs working to "preserve Jewish heritage, promote social-communal change, and encourage community activism" were said to be participating.

"First we had Mizrahi-washing. Now we have 'brown-washing,'" said a Twitter user who goes by the handle Jachnun Supremacist, "What’s next on the racist terminology board to suggest MENA Jews have no agency and are just government tools?"

"Washing" is a commonly expressed conspiracy theory allegation against Israel and Israeli society, that Israeli cultural practices are part of a plot to cover up state policies, rather than being genuine celebrations and endeavors. BDS activists' "washing" claims have included "greenwashing" regarding Israeli environmentalism, "Sportswashing" for sports and "Pinkwashing" for LGBTQ+ rights. Etymologically the terms play on the term "Whitewashing", to conceal disturbing facts about something.

Mimouna is celebrated on the night of Passover's end, which includes the eating of chametz — Cakes and Mofletta, a Maghrebi Jewish pancake often eaten with honey, jams, nuts, or dried fruits. Traditional practices are meant to evoke fortune and to recall the crossing of the Red Sea.



Tags Passover Jewish Voice for Peace Anti-Zionism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by