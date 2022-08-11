The terrorist killed in an Israeli security forces raid in Nablus on Tuesday was praised by Canadian pro-Palestinian activists during a series of protests across Canada in support of "martyrs" on Wednesday.

"Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, we will carry on your legacy," chanted activists in Toronto, according to a video recorded by Eye on Palestine.

Terror-tied Samidoun & other orgs incite violence & #Antisemitism in #Canada."Long live the martyrs!" "Globalize the intifada [armed violence]!"An image at the #Montreal rally shows 'Mario' wearing a keffiyeh & killing what appears to be a Jewish version of a ‘goomba.’ pic.twitter.com/5icKQkseKu — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) August 11, 2022

Al-Nabulsi was responsible for a string of terrorist attacks, including a shooting attack on Joseph's Tomb that injured two worshippers and an IDF commander.

"To the detriment of all Canadians, cynical anti-Israel activists are once again importing a foreign conflict in Canada." CIJA President and CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel

The activists, affiliated with the group Greater Toronto Area Palestine Movement (GPM), also chanted "long live the martyrs" in Arabic.

The rally was called by the activists "Honor our Martyrs," and was organized for "action and prayer for the martyrs of the recent attacks on Gaza," referring to the three-day Operation Breaking Dawn.

Rallies across Canada

In Montreal, the Palestinian Youth Movement projected a video with the title card "Globalize the Intifada." The video showed a Kaffiyeh-clad Mario, from the Nintendo video game series, jumping on an IDF Goomba.

In Ottawa, marchers organized by the Association of Palestinian Arab Canadians and Students for Justice in Palestine Carlton chanted "There is only one solution, Intifada revolution" and "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

The Ottawa protest, "Ottawa stands with Gaza," was also organized to the backdrop of the recent military escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Further rallies were planned in Canada over the weekend. Under the banner "glory to our martyrs," rallies are set to be held on Thursday in Vancouver and Saturday in Toronto. On Friday there will be a rally in London Ontario.

"Zionist aggression has escalated as aerial bombardment killed 44 Palestinians across Gaza and countless were injured," wrote PYM. "In Nablus, continued resistance to ongoing Zionist raids of the city resulted in over 40 Palestinians having been wounded and the martyrdoms of resistance fighters Ibrahim al-Nabulsi and Islam Sabouh."

Praising a terrorist

Aliya Hasan, one of the organizers of the event in Toronto, shared on Tuesday a clip of al-Nablusi's mother celebrating the martyrdom of her son.

"The mother of 'The Lion of Nablus,' Ibrahim Nabulsi promises 'a hundred Ibrahims will resume his path to freedom after his martyrdom," Hasan wrote. "Glory to our martyrs! Long live the resistance! Long live Falastin!"

The Samidoun Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network, involved with organizing many of the rallies in Canada, also published praise of al-Nabulsi in an Instagram post.

The NGO wrote that al-Nabulsi's "courage and resistance, and insistence on the path of struggle, has become symbolic of the Palestinian people and their resistance as a whole -- resonates not only as a personal declaration of courage and commitment but also as a political message."

Samidoun is alleged by the Israeli government to be a front group of the terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Concern from Canadian Jews

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs met with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on Thursday to discuss the marginalization of the Canadian Jewish community through anti-Israel conduct.

"To the detriment of all Canadians, cynical anti-Israel activists are once again importing a foreign conflict in Canada," said CIJA President and CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel. "We will always call out and condemn this abhorrent behavior which has no place in Canadian communities, and will alert law enforcement whenever necessary."