The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

'Al-Nabulsi, we'll carry on your legacy,' Canada activists praise terrorist

"There is only one solution, Intifada revolution," chanted protestors in Ottawa. 

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 23:58
Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting the Palestinians from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)
Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting the Palestinians from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)

The terrorist killed in an Israeli security forces raid in Nablus on Tuesday was praised by Canadian pro-Palestinian activists during a series of protests across Canada in support of "martyrs" on Wednesday.

"Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, we will carry on your legacy," chanted activists in Toronto, according to a video recorded by Eye on Palestine. 

Al-Nabulsi was responsible for a string of terrorist attacks, including a shooting attack on Joseph's Tomb that injured two worshippers and an IDF commander. 

"To the detriment of all Canadians, cynical anti-Israel activists are once again importing a foreign conflict in Canada."

CIJA President and CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel

The activists, affiliated with the group Greater Toronto Area Palestine Movement  (GPM), also chanted "long live the martyrs" in Arabic. 

The rally was called by the activists "Honor our Martyrs," and was organized for "action and prayer for the martyrs of the recent attacks on Gaza," referring to the three-day Operation Breaking Dawn.

Rallies across Canada

In Montreal, the Palestinian Youth Movement projected a video with the title card "Globalize the Intifada." The video showed a Kaffiyeh-clad Mario, from the Nintendo video game series, jumping on an IDF Goomba.

In Ottawa, marchers organized by the Association of Palestinian Arab Canadians and Students for Justice in Palestine Carlton chanted "There is only one solution, Intifada revolution" and "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

The Ottawa protest, "Ottawa stands with Gaza," was also organized to the backdrop of the recent military escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Further rallies were planned in Canada over the weekend. Under the banner "glory to our martyrs," rallies are set to be held on Thursday in Vancouver and Saturday in Toronto. On Friday there will be a rally in London Ontario.

"Zionist aggression has escalated as aerial bombardment killed 44 Palestinians across Gaza and countless were injured," wrote PYM. "In Nablus, continued resistance to ongoing Zionist raids of the city resulted in over 40 Palestinians having been wounded and the martyrdoms of resistance fighters Ibrahim al-Nabulsi and Islam Sabouh."

Praising a terrorist

Aliya Hasan, one of the organizers of the event in Toronto, shared on Tuesday a clip of al-Nablusi's mother celebrating the martyrdom of her son. 

"The mother of 'The Lion of Nablus,' Ibrahim Nabulsi promises 'a hundred Ibrahims will resume his path to freedom after his martyrdom," Hasan wrote. "Glory to our martyrs! Long live the resistance! Long live Falastin!" 

The Samidoun Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network, involved with organizing many of the rallies in Canada, also published praise of al-Nabulsi in an Instagram post.

The NGO wrote that al-Nabulsi's "courage and resistance, and insistence on the path of struggle, has become symbolic of the Palestinian people and their resistance as a whole -- resonates not only as a personal declaration of courage and commitment but also as a political message."

Samidoun is alleged by the Israeli government to be a front group of the terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

"Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, we will carry on your legacy."

Toronto protestors

Concern from Canadian Jews

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs met with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on Thursday to discuss the marginalization of the Canadian Jewish community through anti-Israel conduct.

"To the detriment of all Canadians, cynical anti-Israel activists are once again importing a foreign conflict in Canada," said CIJA President and CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel. "We will always call out and condemn this abhorrent behavior which has no place in Canadian communities, and will alert law enforcement whenever necessary."



Tags Nablus Terrorism canada bds Anti-Israel Toronto Palestinian extremism Montreal Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by