Israel's allies meet in Europe to combat labeling regulations

Legislators from the Israel Allies Caucus (IAC) network are planning to meet at a policy summit in Prague to discuss new ways to oppose European Union regulations and boycotts against products produced in Israel, according to a press release published on Wednesday.

The summit will focus on expanding the response to policies that discriminate against Israel. The meeting will also celebrate Jerusalem Day and produce a resolution urging countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

“Governments in Europe should firmly reject the EU labeling regulations for goods from the disputed areas. These rules are targeting areas belonging to the Jewish State and are focused on products from Jews living there, this is an assault on Israel’s sovereignty and has an antisemitic character,” Leo van Doesburg, IAF Europe Executive Director explained.

“This year's commemoration of Jerusalem Day is particularly significant because of its direct link to the Israel Allies Foundation Europe European Policy Summit,” said Miloslav Janulik, the Chair of the Czech Republic Israel Allies Caucus. “It will articulate not only the strategic importance of our relations with Israel but also our stance towards its capital, Jerusalem. I believe that this year, when the State of Israel is celebrating its 75th anniversary, we will see the Czech House of Representatives adopt a resolution calling on the Czech government to move our embassy to Jerusalem.”

Who will be attending the Israel Allies Caucus?

10 countries will be represented by members at the Caucus. These countries include the Czech Republic, Portugal, Hungary, UK, Spain and several others.

Israel Allies Legislators Gather in Europe to Combat Labeling Regulations (credit: Daniel Petřina)

MK Sharren Haskel, as a co-chair for the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, will be speaking at the meeting. Her participation will convey Israel’s appreciation for the efforts made by Christian political figures in the ongoing fight against antisemitism.

“After three years of not leaving Israel, I will travel to Prague together with my infant twins because their future is at risk of suffering from ever-increasing antisemitism. It is our Christian allies who are standing at the front lines of the boycott campaigns against Israel, serving as crucial voices of reason against these discriminatory policies” Haskel said in the release.

Other speakers include the IAF President Josh Reinstein, Lawfare Project Executive Director Brooke Goldstein, and Thinc. (The Hague Initiative for International Cooperation) Director Andrew Tucker.

What is wrong with Europe labeling Israeli products?

“Labeling products exclusively from the one and only Jewish State violates the internationally-accepted IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. Our allies are mobilized and prepared to fight against these racist regulations that single out Israel," Dr. Josh Reinstein, the IAF President explained.

“The EU should withdraw the Interpretative Notice where goods from Jerusalem, Golan Heights, Judea and Samaria are requested to be separately labeled to highlight that the products come from those areas. In my opinion, the Interpretative Notice is discriminative and based on anti-Zionist assumptions. Overall, the European Council policy on the status of “the occupied territories”, the “pre-1967 borders” and settlements should change,” said Bert-Jan Ruissen, Chairman of the European Parliament Israel Allies Caucus.