The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Israel's allies meet in Europe to combat labeling regulations

The IAC also plans to install a resolution encouraging embassies to move to Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 00:29
Israel Allies Legislators Gather in Europe to Combat Labeling Regulations (photo credit: Daniel Petřina)
Israel Allies Legislators Gather in Europe to Combat Labeling Regulations
(photo credit: Daniel Petřina)

Legislators from the Israel Allies Caucus (IAC) network are planning to meet at a policy summit in Prague to discuss new ways to oppose European Union regulations and boycotts against products produced in Israel, according to a press release published on Wednesday. 

The summit will focus on expanding the response to policies that discriminate against Israel. The meeting will also celebrate Jerusalem Day and produce a resolution urging countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

“Governments in Europe should firmly reject the EU labeling regulations for goods from the disputed areas. These rules are targeting areas belonging to the Jewish State and are focused on products from Jews living there, this is an assault on Israel’s sovereignty and has an antisemitic character,” Leo van Doesburg, IAF Europe Executive Director explained.

“This year's commemoration of Jerusalem Day is particularly significant because of its direct link to the Israel Allies Foundation Europe European Policy Summit,” said Miloslav Janulik, the Chair of the Czech Republic Israel Allies Caucus. “It will articulate not only the strategic importance of our relations with Israel but also our stance towards its capital, Jerusalem. I believe that this year, when the State of Israel is celebrating its 75th anniversary, we will see the Czech House of Representatives adopt a resolution calling on the Czech government to move our embassy to Jerusalem.”  

Who will be attending the Israel Allies Caucus?

10 countries will be represented by members at the Caucus. These countries include the Czech Republic, Portugal, Hungary, UK, Spain and several others. 

Israel Allies Legislators Gather in Europe to Combat Labeling Regulations (credit: Daniel Petřina)Israel Allies Legislators Gather in Europe to Combat Labeling Regulations (credit: Daniel Petřina)

MK Sharren Haskel, as a co-chair for the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, will be speaking at the meeting. Her participation will convey Israel’s appreciation for the efforts made by Christian political figures in the ongoing fight against antisemitism.

“After three years of not leaving Israel, I will travel to Prague together with my infant twins because their future is at risk of suffering from ever-increasing antisemitism. It is our Christian allies who are standing at the front lines of the boycott campaigns against Israel, serving as crucial voices of reason against these discriminatory policies” Haskel said in the release.

Other speakers include the IAF President Josh Reinstein, Lawfare Project Executive Director Brooke Goldstein, and Thinc. (The Hague Initiative for International Cooperation) Director Andrew Tucker.

What is wrong with Europe labeling Israeli products?

“Labeling products exclusively from the one and only Jewish State violates the internationally-accepted IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. Our allies are mobilized and prepared to fight against these racist regulations that single out Israel," Dr. Josh Reinstein, the IAF President explained.

“The EU should withdraw the Interpretative Notice where goods from Jerusalem, Golan Heights, Judea and Samaria are requested to be separately labeled to highlight that the products come from those areas. In my opinion, the Interpretative Notice is discriminative and based on anti-Zionist assumptions. Overall, the European Council policy on the status of “the occupied territories”, the “pre-1967 borders” and settlements should change,” said Bert-Jan Ruissen, Chairman of the European Parliament Israel Allies Caucus.



Tags Knesset bds European Union Israel Allies Caucus Christian Zionism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by