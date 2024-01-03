Massive anti-Israel rally scheduled for January in London

Six major anti-Israel activist groups will host one of the biggest demonstrations since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 later this January in London.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB), Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament have scheduled the rally for January 13th in London, England. Transportation will be arranged to bring as many demonstrators as possible, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

In a joint statement, the groups accused Israel of “genocidal” acts in the Gaza Strip, where IDF soldiers are conducting a military operation.

Washington, DC – November 04, 2023: A view of the massive Gaza Protest March at Freedom Plaza and the White House calling for a cease fire and an end to US aid to Israel and in ending the occupation. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

“Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has now killed over 20,000 Palestinians with thousands more missing and presumed dead under the rubble of their own homes. It has left 1.7 million displaced, sheltering where they can and facing an outbreak of major epidemics,” the organizations said in a joint statement declaring the January 13th demonstration.

“We call for a day of action for Gaza on January 13th and support the call from Palestinian civil society to unite to call for a permanent ceasefire, to stop the Gaza Genocide, to end the occupation, and dismantle Israeli apartheid,” the statement concluded.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations

Protests in favor of the Palestinian cause – and often against the State of Israel – have sparked across the globe since the onset of Israel’s war with Hamas.

According to the Crowd Counting Consortium, there have been more than 1,869 Palestinian solidarity protests in the US since October 7th, while numerous countries across Europe and the rest of the world have seen a large spike in similar rallies since the war began. Advertisement

For example, over 300,000 people joined a pro-Palestinian rally in London on Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. The rally turned violent and resulted in around 140 arrests. Protestors chanted "Free, free Palestine," "ceasefire now," and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" as they defaced statues and other symbols of England’s victory in World War I.

Retired British Army Officer Col. Richard Kemp called the rally an "insult to the memories of those who died fighting the kind of violent totalitarianism that the protesters support."