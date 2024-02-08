Harvard faces legal action from Congress if documents on antisemitism not produced by next week

Harvard must submit missing documentation by 5 p.m. on Feb. 14, according to the letter, or the "Committee will proceed with compulsory process."

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Harvard University President Claudine Gay testifies before a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 5, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)
Harvard University President Claudine Gay testifies before a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 5, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

Harvard risks facing a subpoena from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce for failing to comply with Chairwoman Virginia Foxx's request for information on campus antisemitism according to a letter to university leadership on Wednesday. 

In the letter, Foxx said the committee has sought to obtain information regarding Harvard's response to antisemitism, but the university's responses have been "grossly insufficient."

"The limited and dilatory nature of its productions is obstructing the Committee's efforts," the letter said. "This is not surprising, given Harvard's similarly limited and unhelpful responses to the Committee's inquiries of Harvard's handling of allegations of plagiarism by then-President Claudine Gay."

Manifestación anti-Israel en la Universidad de Harvard. Es hora de que la comunidad judía local y los ex alumnos judíos de Harvard mostremos nuestra fuerza (credit: Rick Friedman/Polaris - Newscom)
Manifestación anti-Israel en la Universidad de Harvard. Es hora de que la comunidad judía local y los ex alumnos judíos de Harvard mostremos nuestra fuerza (credit: Rick Friedman/Polaris - Newscom)

Harvard needs to produce sufficient documentation by February 14

Harvard must submit missing documentation by 5 p.m. on February 14, according to the letter, or the "Committee will proceed with compulsory process."

Documentation includes university board meeting minutes, disciplinary information regarding investigations into antisemitic incidents, as well as all documents and communications from Harvard Corporation and the Board of Overseers involving antisemitism. 

Foxx initiated the formal congressional investigation on January 9, with the deadline for submitting documentation on January 23. 

Advertisement

Harvard was contacted for comment and has not yet responded.



Related Tags
BDS
harvard university
antisemitism
Campus Antisemitism