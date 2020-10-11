Does Israel need a ministry to fight BDS?

Soon-to-be Strategic Affairs Minister Michael Biton made a surprising admission in an interview with Army Radio last week.“I think, in the future, the Strategic Affairs Ministry and Intelligence Ministry and a few others will have to be united,” he said. When the interviewer pressed Biton further as to whether he would abolish the ministry he was set to enter as part of a slight cabinet reshuffle after Asaf Zamir resigned from the Tourism Ministry, Biton said: “I wish; I would do it happily.”"“It’s not a secret that to have a unity government, we needed many more portfolios [than usual], but the appropriate thing in the future will be to reduce the number of ministries,” he added.Biton’s willingness to get rid of his own job is not unprecedented; Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan not only made the suggestion, but went through with it in the Home Front Defense Ministry in 2014.The minister said in that radio interview that the Strategic Affairs Ministry has “nice activities in the area of BDS,” but that those can “connect to an existing ministry.”This raises questions as to the whether Israel needs a ministry focused on fighting delegitimization around the world, or if someone else, like the National Security Council or the Foreign Ministry, can do the job. Experts and professionals across the political spectrum gave mixed responses. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Dan Diker, a researcher on delegitimization and BDS at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs was horrified at the suggestion, saying that few Israelis recognize the “strategic national security threat of an ideological war against Israel.”Delegitimization efforts are a “lethal convergence of modern antisemitism and eliminationism of Israel,” Diker said. “We can fight the physical wars, conventional wars, terrorism – We’re very good at that. We are less skilled at fighting ideological and political warfare. Many politicians do not perceive it to be an existential threat, and I think it is. The ABCs of any country’s national security is international legitimacy.”Diker said the Strategic Affairs Ministry does good work in intelligence-gathering and challenges to what’s become known as “lawfare” against Israel, but could do more in terms of a counteroffensive.If the Strategic Affairs Ministry is eliminated, Diker suggested that the National Security Council take up its tasks, but to hire a whole new department’s worth of people to work on the matter full-time.Arsen Ostrovsky, Executive Director of The Israeli-Jewish Congress and a vocal advocate for Israel, also opposed closing the ministry, saying it “has played an indispensable role in the fight against BDS and delegitimization of Israel.”“Given the myriad of challenges facing the Jewish state, both the Strategic Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs ought to be strengthened, with each having a crucial part to play,” Ostrovsky said. “There are other ways to reduce the budget, that do not sacrifice our national security and public diplomacy.”Knesset Subcommittee for Israel-Diaspora Relations chairwoman Michal Cotler-Wunsh, who is in Blue and White with Biton, took a middle ground on the issue.Cotler Wunsh said called for Israel to lead a holistic effort with all of its expertise and consistent policies on fighting delegitimization of Israel.“In order to do this successfully, it is indeed important that we eliminate existing overlap and bureaucratic inefficiencies that have arisen by artificially dividing issues between multiple ministries,” she said.Some activists supported eliminating the ministry, pointing to its practices, as well as its large budget, much of which remains untransparent due to claims of security risks.Hen Mazzig, a senior fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute and a pro-Israel advocate, did freelance work on campaigns combatting antisemitism for the Strategic Affairs Ministry via the Government Advertising Agency in 2016.“In principle the work of this ministry is important,” Mazzig said. “The problem is that it is investing massive sums of money in enterprises [run by people] who don’t have the professional backgrounds to do the job.”For example, he said that the ministry spends large sums of money on advertising campaigns in publications whose audiences are already pro-Israel, arguing that the middlemen are making money on these deals.Mazzig argued that the Strategic Affairs Ministry should be merged with the Foreign Ministry and its work should be done by nonpartisan professionals. He also said its budget should be more transparent “to make sure there are no foreign interests in the distribution of funds.”Mickey Gitzin Executive Director in Israel of the New Israel Fund, an organization that distributes funds to organizations it says promote “social justice and equality” in Israel, pointed to the ministry’s practices as problematic.“I think that if Israel wants to fight to improve its image in the world and fight those who are against it, it needs first of all to differentiate between legitimate criticism and persecution tinged with antisemitism,” Gitzin said. “The fear of criticism and turning all criticism into a crime weakened Israel and will not help it at all.”Gitzin pointed specifically to the Strategic Affairs Ministry establishing organizations working under its auspices that were not transparent and clashes with Diaspora Jewish organizations and figures who are highly critical of Israel. He also criticized the policy of blocking major BDS figures from entering Israel, a policy that is not rooted in the Strategic Affairs Ministry but has its active support, including providing intelligence on the people being barred entry.Prominent Israeli human rights lawyer Eitay Mack called Biton's comments "a positive development, the necessity of which is clear to all."The Strategic Affairs Ministry has been doing strategic damage to the State of Israel for years," Mack said. "Under unjustified secrecy, it seems that the ministry is wasting public funds and employs people who are professionally and perceptually unsuitable."Shalom Lipner, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who worked in the Prime Minister’s Office under seven consecutive premiers, pointed to the fact that the Strategic Affairs Ministry was reestablished in 2009 to fill a political need, making an argument similar to Biton’s.The ministry “would have seen its functions filled, in any normal circumstance, by pre-existing agencies which were allocated the resources necessary to perform any of these tasks that were deemed essential,” he said. “New portfolios just add additional and wasteful layers of bureaucracy, which trip over each other in a race to justify their independent existence.”