German groups linked to PFLP-terrorist entity protest Israeli sovereignty

The extremist group Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East, which supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, was a sponsor of the protest.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JULY 5, 2020 23:07
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS (photo credit: REUTERS)
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
German organizations who have expressed sympathy for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, classified a terrorist entity by the US and EU, protested over the last week in at least two German cities against Israel’s proposal to exercise sovereignty over parts of the disputed West Bank territory.
An organization called Center Democratic Contradiction posted four photographs on Twitter of the anti-Israel activists and wrote: "On July 3 about 100 people demonstrated against Israel's plans for annexation in front of the Bundestag. The network Samidoun and Hirak affiliated with the PFLP and other Palestinian organizations had called for it. A poster called for the destruction of Israel."


The extremist group Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East, which supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, was a sponsor of the protest in front of the Bundestag. Last year, a Jerusalem Post investigative series caused the Bank of Social Economy to close the account of Jewish Voice due to its support for antisemitic BDS activity.
Another sponsor of the anti-Israel protest was the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, an organization that seeks the release of convicted Palestinian terrorists, many of whom are linked to the PFLP.
A left-wing extremist Antifa group called Migrantifa Hessen promoted the anti-Israel demonstrations on its Twitter feed. It wrote on July 2: "The Israeli plans to annex the West Bank are contrary to international law. No to apartheid! No to annexation! Stop the land grab! Equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis! Anti-imperialist international solidarity now! Free Palestine."
The phrase “Free Palestine” is a euphemism, according to critics of radical Palestinian and leftist groups, for the total obliteration of the Jewish state.
The group No Hate! Against every form of antisemitsm and racism wrote on Twitter: “Palestinians and MLDP demand the destruction of Israel in Cologne. Only some 80 participants. Opposition protest roughly 30 people from various Israel solidarity groups.”
A Facebook post from the pro-Israel group No Hate! about the demonstration in Cologne said a BDS group and the Marxist-Leninist party of Germany agitated for the elimination of Israel. The Marxist-Leninists want the PFLP delisted as a terrorist organization. Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," were heard, according to a Facebook post linked to the pro-Israel group.


Tags twitter germany bds antisemitism
