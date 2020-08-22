Man who threatened Jews for not complying with restrictions pleads guilty

Anthony Lodespoto, 43, who was accused of threatening to assault members of Lakewood's Jewish community via Facebook pleaded guilty earlier this month, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Lodespoto was arrested on March and was originally charged with making second-degree terrorist threats amid a state of emergency, which came into effect in the US on March 1, 2020, as means of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Lodespoto indicated a desire to assault members of Lakewood's Jewish community with a baseball bat, and specifically residents who did not comply with coronavirus restrictions imposed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who also received a Facebook message from Lodespoto. Oddly enough, Lodespoto apparently was deeply bothered by certain people who were not complying with the orders banning gatherings of more than 10 people, and thought the best way of dealing with them was through threats on social media. Even more suspicious, is the fact that Lodespoto targeted Jewish residents specifically, as if they were the only members of the community interfering with the statewide effort to slow the spread of the virus. In a statement earlier this year, Lakewood authorities said that Lodespoto "made specific threats to cause harm to members of the Jewish community for not complying with the orders set forth" by the governor.Lodespoto's sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 25 and many expect he will receive a sentence of 180 days in the Ocean County Jail, where he will remain until his sentencing."I am keenly aware these are extraordinarily stressful times," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said at the time of the incident, "but that does not give anyone license to engage in violent behavior or threaten to commit violent acts. The statements made by this individual were not an exercise in free speech; rather, they exhibited an abhorrence to the values of a free and civilized society."Lakewood is a hub of Orthodox Judaism and is home to one of the largest yeshivas in the world, the 6,500-student Beth Medrash Govoha, which was founded by Rabbi Aharon Kotler.Last year, New Jersey Attorney-General Gurbir S. Grewal said that the Facebook page “Rise Up Ocean County” is full of hateful comments against the Jewish community that could escalate. “Far too often, we have seen how hateful comments can escalate to hateful conduct,” the A-G told the press at the time. “Our Division on Civil Rights is committed to fighting this rising tide of hate, and we’ll continue taking proactive steps to make New Jersey a more welcoming community for people of all backgrounds and faiths.” But it turns out the efforts taken were not enough, and antisemitism is still a prevalent phenomenon in the area. Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article.