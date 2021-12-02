The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Not just about Jews: a sneak peek at the union of Soviet socialist BDSers

Faster than COVID morphs into new dangerous variants, anti-Semitism continually changes its ugly face.

By ABRAHAM COOPER/YITZCHOK ADLERSTEIN/MEDIA LINE
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 01:53

Updated: DECEMBER 2, 2021 02:09
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In our time, the ugliest variant of history’s oldest virus is the self-proclaimed boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement. In its earliest iteration, BDS was presented as a tool for peace – with a “simple” goal of cajoling a supposedly reluctant Israel back to the negotiating table with the Palestinians to reach the unreachable star of a peaceful two-state solution.
Remember SodaStream? The wildly successful international brand created by Israeli businesspeople set a standard of treating its employees – Israeli Jews and Arabs, and Palestinians – equally. Then BDSers around the world denounced SodaStream for the sin of locating its facility on a West Bank “settlement.” The result? Hundreds of Palestinian breadwinners were suddenly out of work and out of hope.
Hardly anyone noticed that BDS soon expanded its message and target. No longer targeting West Bank “occupation,” activists denounced the Jewish state itself because it was the implementer of the occupation. Not confined to campuses, the Kairos Palestine Document was introduced with its full-throttle boycott of Israel wrapped in theological discourse. Bottom line: Christians supporting Israel were guilty of religious sin.
Next, BDS openly bullied and demonized anyone who identified as a Zionist. Wearing an "I’m a Proud Zionist" T-shirt brought verbal abuse – and sometimes worse – because Zionists supposedly prop up an apartheid, colonizer state.
Now BDS has crossed an even more pernicious and dangerous line: The working assumption is that a Jewish entity, any Jewish entity, is Zionist and therefore subject to being scorned, ostracized, and boycotted unless it explicitly denounces Israel.
Daniel Birnbaum, CEO of SodaStream, speaks during a meeting with Ramon Laguarta, Elected Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo, (not seen) in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 20, 2018 (credit: REUTERS)Daniel Birnbaum, CEO of SodaStream, speaks during a meeting with Ramon Laguarta, Elected Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo, (not seen) in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 20, 2018 (credit: REUTERS)
In the last few days, the student government at the University of Toronto (UT) passed a resolution effectively declaring all Jews presumptive enemies of humanity. A resolution at UT's Scarborough campus makes it the policy of the student government – which controls funding to all student groups and is financed by compulsory student fees – to refuse to “engage with organizations [and] services” that do not act in sync with the global BDS movement. This ban includes disallowing kosher food on campus since providers “normalize Israeli apartheid.”
What microaggressions have kosher bagel bakers visited upon Torontonian snowflakes? Elementary.
Kosher catering is done by – gasp! – Jews. Jews, their thinking goes, overwhelmingly support Israel. Ergo, all Jews are evil, until they prove otherwise, such as declaring their distaste for the Jewish state. The resolution acknowledged that it might be difficult to find food providers who meet their purity test, so it allows “exemptions” when necessary, presumably by application to the student government.
Here is why this resolution creates a new variant of anti-Semitism. It took many years for the world community to acknowledge that “anti-Zionist” was often used as a substitution for anti-Jewish. Indeed, the growing adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism by governments around the world – including those of Canada and Ontario – is a welcome statement of that recognition. Remember the good ol' days when anti-Semites insisted that they had nothing against Jews – it was just Zionists they hated? The Toronto Stalinist resolution rips the mask off that fallacy. All Jews are presumed to be colonialist apartheid supporters and oppressors unless they can convince the self-appointed gatekeepers of civil society otherwise.
Are we overreacting? Not really. Just a few weeks ago the Sunrise group in Washington, DC openly tried to bar Jews from joining in a protest to protect our environment.
Let’s not forget Linda Sarsour and other woke gatekeepers who have demanded that progressive Jews leave their Zionism at the door as the price of admission.
This new danger is not just about Jews. Forget the anti-Semitism for a moment. Right now, the target is Zionists (read Jews). We should all stand breathless in beholding the chutzpah of those who are moving ever closer to dictating how you should think and act. This is cancel culture on steroids, abusing authority to impose its will by force. Think of the rich possibilities ahead if resolutions like this are unleashed. Almost certainly, the next target will be Christian groups who will be disenfranchised unless they, too, pass a purity test of publicly declaring support for values that run counter to their faith.
What’s next? Once purity tests become acceptable, the possibilities are endless. Will Muslims have to declare that they detest ISIS before some are willing to employ them? Or Black Americans made to aver that they are not related to any looters? This, we know from history: It never stops with Jews.
Wake up, folks! We have been treated to a sneak peek of a future controlled by the Union of Soviet Socialist BDSers. It’s ugly, dangerous, and, left unchallenged, catastrophic for democratic societies.
Rabbi Abraham Cooper is the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and its director of global social action. Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein is the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s director of interfaith affairs.


Tags Zionism bds antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must work to rein in Iran's nuclear ambitions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by