10 suspects arrested by police in Jerusalem ultra-Orthodox riots

The riots in Jerusalem included hundreds of ultra-Orthodox participants, protesting the enforcement of lockdown restrictions and included "burning garbage cans and rolling them over to the road, throwing stones at police forces and bystanders and damaging road infrastructure, as well as a police vehicle and a fire truck," the police statement noted.

One police officer and a journalist were injured during the riots and received medical treatment on the scene. The suspects arrested by police were taken in for questioning.

Ten suspects were arrested by police since Monday night in Jerusalem in relation to the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) riots surrounding coronavirus lockdown, police reported on Tuesday morning.