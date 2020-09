The maor of Efrat, Oded Revivi, inititated the call to assign Bibas the coronavirus commissioner, telling local authorities that only local authorities could carry out the Traffic Light program when the national lockdown ends.

Revivi added that local authorities have earned a lot of trust and are closer and more aware of the needs of their residents and serve as a bridge between the people and the central government, which has lot a lost of public trust.

Some 100 heads of city and regional councils called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to assign Haim Bibas, mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut and chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, to manage the coronavirus crisis, according to Walla! news.