Shots were fired during a memorial service in Bogalusa, Louisiana on Sunday, leaving thirteen people injured, with one of them in critical condition, local police said.

The incident occured during a memorial service for 29-year-old Dominique James, who vanished on May 2 and was found shot to death in his car last week.

Bogalusa police said that despite the “extremely large crowd” attending the memorial, no witnesses have provided information about the incident.