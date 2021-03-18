14-year-old stabbed to death by father in Kiryat Gat

Shortly after the incident, the father fled the scene into the woods nearby, but was caught after searches by Israel Police, according to KAN news.

It is as of yet unclear why the father allegedly committed the murder. There were no previous complaints against the father. Other children were in the house at the time. The victim was rushed to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, but died of his wounds.

"I knew the father, he is a very gentle man, praying in the synagogue with people in the neighborhood," said a neighbor of the family to KAN news. "There was never any incident with him. They say he had a nervous breakdown and suddenly went crazy." Other neighbors also expressed shock at the incident.

A 14-year-old was stabbed to death by his father at his home in Kiryat Gat on Wednesday night.