The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

14-year-old stabbed to death by father in Kiryat Gat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 18, 2021 04:14
A 14-year-old was stabbed to death by his father at his home in Kiryat Gat on Wednesday night.
Shortly after the incident, the father fled the scene into the woods nearby, but was caught after searches by Israel Police, according to KAN news.
It is as of yet unclear why the father allegedly committed the murder. There were no previous complaints against the father. Other children were in the house at the time. The victim was rushed to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, but died of his wounds.
"I knew the father, he is a very gentle man, praying in the synagogue with people in the neighborhood," said a neighbor of the family to KAN news. "There was never any incident with him. They say he had a nervous breakdown and suddenly went crazy." Other neighbors also expressed shock at the incident.
White House: Trump's Corona rhetoric increased threats on Asian-Americans
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2021 10:11 PM
Israel's Election Committee: Likud cannot use gov’t vaccination slogan
Education Ministry releases figures on COVID morbidity rates in schools
Sex addiction may have driven suspect in Georgia shootings
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2021 06:28 PM
Coronavirus Comm. Nachman Ash says court ruling will increase morbidity
Soccer-FA chief says report on child abuse marks 'dark day' for soccer
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2021 05:41 PM
Two jurors dismissed in Floyd murder trial after $27 million settlement
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2021 04:25 PM
12-year-old suspected of sexually assaulting several women in Tel Aviv
Military court indictment filed in February friendly fire incident
Beersheba business owner suspected of sexually harassing his employees
Israel Elections: IDF soldiers begin voting
Sexual assault arrest: Bat Yam man suspected of assaulting children
Knesset approves electronic bracelets mandatory for returning travelers
Jerusalem-area council head investigated for sexual offenses, corruption
Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2021 11:30 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by