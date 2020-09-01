The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas media, Qatar’s Al-Jazeera call Israel’s Kiryat Gat a 'settlement'

Israeli plane that flew to Abu Dhabi was named for the Israeli city of Kiryat Gat.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 10:48
Kiryat Gat (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Kiryat Gat
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Hamas-linked media and Qatar’s Al-Jazeera English both bashed the name of the plane that brought Israelis to the United Arab Emirates during the first commercial flight between the countries.
The flight had “peace” in three languages written on it. However, it was the name of the plane, which is named for the city of Kiryat Gat, which drew ire from Gaza and Doha.
On August 30 the Shehab News Agency's - which is based in Gaza - Twitter account showed a photo of the plane being painted with “peace” and wrote that the plane will carry the American and Israeli delegation to the UAE.
“Below the cockpit window, ‘Kiryat Gat,’ the name of the illegal Jewish settlement that sits on the remains of ethnically cleansed village, al-Faluja,” the post said.  
On August 31, Al-Jazeera English Twitter account shared a remarkably similar statement to the Shehab tweet.
“The plane is named after Kiryat Gat, a Jewish settlement built on the remains of two ethnically-cleansed Palestinian villages, Iraq al-Manshiyya and al-Faluja.”

Usually the term “settlement” is used to refer to Israeli communities over the Green Line, in the West Bank for instance. That Qatar’s Al-Jazeera now is claiming Israeli cities like Kiryat Gat are “settlements” appears to imply that all of Israel is a “settlement.”
As of Tuesday morning the claim that Kiryat Gat is a “settlement” was still on the Al-Jazeera website.
The Shehab media outlet has been accused of being linked to Hamas and sharing its propaganda in the past.
Facebook even removed one of its pages in 2015 that had more than 2 million followers.
Qatar has long supported the Gaza Strip and Hamas members have been based in Qatar in the past.
Both Hamas and Qatar are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, either due to ideological background or support for groups linked to far-right political Islamic group.
Kiryat Gat is a major city between Ashkelon and Jerusalem and was founded in 1954. It had origins as a camp for new immigrants, many from Morocco, and has housed many communities with diverse origins from all around the world, including Ethiopian Jews, olim from Russia and the Arab world.
The Arab village of Al-Faluja was the scene of battles during the Israeli War of Independence. Occupied by Egyptian soldiers who were invading Israel, the area became encircled by the Israeli army in late 1948 and it wasn’t until February 1949 that the Egyptian brigade withdrew.
Kiryat Gat was not founded on Faluja or the former Arab village of Iraq al-Manshiya, but rather on the road between them. Only in more recent years did Kiryat Gat’s growth come to encompass lands of the former villages.
Kiryat Gat is not a settlement and it is not considered “illegal” under international law. The area was briefly illegally occupied by the Egyptian army prior to their withdrawal under the armistice terms that ended the 1948 conflict.


Tags Israel El Al Settlements settlements israel UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amir Peretz Amir Peretz to 'Post': Israel, UAE can enjoy the fruits of the peace deal By AMIR PERETZ
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by