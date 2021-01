The police first received the complaint from the 16-year-old, whose parents are divorced. She told police that on Thursday, her brother and her arrived at their father's house in Ashkelon for a visit. Her father, she claims, used the opportunity to rape her.

The police intends on asking the Beersheba District Court on Sunday to extend the suspect's arrest as the investigation continues.

A 50-year-old resident of Ashkelon was arrested by police on Friday after allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter who was visiting him for the weekend with her brother, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported.