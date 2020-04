A 21-year-old man from the West Bank was arrested and detained by security forces on Wednesday, after which he was tested for coronavirus and put in a solitary holding cell.

The next day, the test's results revealed that the man had in fact tested positive for COVID-19 and he was quickly transferred to a designated quarantine zone.

The man was alone in the holding cell for two days and the people involved in his arrest and holding are currently being tested themselves.