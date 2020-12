A 23-year-old man from Jerusalem is being investigated for planning to marry a 14-year-old girl, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post reported.Israel Police received information last week about the impending marriage of the two. The girl is not yet fifteen years old. She was investigated by police, and was then transferred to Jerusalem's welfare and social services.The parents of the girl, in addition to other players, are also being investigated in connection with the incident.