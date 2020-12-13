24% of Israel's population received flu vaccine, breaking records

Breaking an 11-year record, 24% of Israelis received the flu shot this winter season, Ynet reported.Broken down by the different health service providers, Clalit Health Services vaccinated 1.13 million customers, Maccabi Healthcare Services vaccinated 654 million people, the Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization vaccinated 275 thousand and Leumit Health Care Services vaccinated 122 thousand. Back in November, Ichilov Hospital obtained 100,000 flu vaccines from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to combat an expected shortage.