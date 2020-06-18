24-year-old dead after shooting in northern Israel

A 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries after being shot in Kfar Jatt, an Arab village in northern Israel, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

After having been shot in Kfar Jatt, the young man was brought to a medical center in the Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

This is the second incident of murder in the area in the last 24 hours. During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, a 22-year-old was also shot to death in Baqa al-Gharbiyye.