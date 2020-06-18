The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

24-year-old dead after shooting in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 18, 2020 04:52
A 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries after being shot in Kfar Jatt, an Arab village in northern Israel, in the early hours of Thursday morning. 
After having been shot in Kfar Jatt, the young man was brought to a medical center in the Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye. 
This is the second incident of murder in the area in the last 24 hours. During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, a 22-year-old was also shot to death in Baqa al-Gharbiyye. 
Both victims were taken to the the Hallel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera by Magen David Adom after each shooting incident.
Police have opened investigations into the attacks. 
Peru overtakes Italy in total cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:11 AM
20-year-old man shot severely injured in shooting in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 03:09 AM
Trump signs bill calling for sanctions over China treatment of Muslims
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 12:38 AM
Israeli officials's meeting on Trump peace plan ends
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 11:12 PM
UAE says Turkish and Iranian interventions violate Iraqi sovereignty
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 08:50 PM
Syria says new tougher US sanctions breach international law
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 07:52 PM
El Al extends halt on scheduled flights until July 31
Dead couple found in settlement near Jerusalem - police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 06:17 PM
Gov't declares Jaffa's Ajami, Arab cities 'restricted coronavirus areas'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 05:35 PM
Coronavirus patient discovered on flight to Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 03:55 PM
Head of IDF Southern Command enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 02:42 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.21 million, death toll at 443,402
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 01:23 PM
Moscow urges US to help reach Libya ceasefire
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 01:18 PM
Indonesia reports 1,031 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 12:41 PM
US scrambles jets to escort Russian nuclear-capable bombers near border
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 12:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by