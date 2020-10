A 26-year-old tourist was arrested last night for raping an 83-year-old woman in a garbage room in Bat Yam.

He was caught by police in the act of sexually assaulting the victim using severe violence, despite her pleas.

The victim was taken to Wolfson Hospital for treatment. The detainee will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Tel Aviv Saturday night, where the police will request an extension of his detention.