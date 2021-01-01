300 Ethiopian Jews make aliyah overnight

Approximately 300 Ethiopian Jews made aliyah on Thursday night, flying into Israel as 2021 began and receiving their official documents at Ben-Gurion Airport, Walla News reported. Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata welcomed the new citizens as they entered the country's borders, saying how it gives her "such joy to begin 2021 this way." "This plane, like the three that preceded it, are proof of the plans and hopes that I had [as a government minister] that turned into actions and became real," she added, noting that 2,000 overall were approved for aliyah back in October, and will land in Israel by the end of the month. These 300 follow some 219 who landed on Wednesday. They were also greeted by Tamano-Shata.