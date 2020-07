Two new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Gaza Strip. The two cases were travelers in quarantine and are the first new cases in Gaza in recent weeks.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also reported that there were 101 new cases among Palestinians in east Jerusalem. Some 40 Palestinians are in serious condition and three are on ventilators. No recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours as of Monday afternoon.

Some 367 new cases of the coronavirus and three deaths were reported in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by the Palestinian Ministry of Health from Sunday to Monday, bringing the total number of active case to 8,360 and total death toll to 65. 135 of the new cases were reported in the Hebron district.