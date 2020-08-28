Two Palestinian men drown near Tel Aviv beach

Tomer Gosman, an MDA motorcycle-paramedic, said in a statement that "when we arrived at the scene, we saw a lot of people and there was a commotion. We were told to go toward the water line, and a few minutes later civilians pulled out of the water a 40-year-old unconscious man, not breathing and without a pulse. We provided him with medical treatment and performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations at the end of which we were forced to determine his death.""A 35-year-old man was pulled from the water fully conscious and after an on-site inspection, did not need to be evacuated. He said there were three of them who came to hang out and went into the sea," the paramedic added.