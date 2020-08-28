Two Palestinian men drown near Tel Aviv beach

Two residents of the Palestinian territories drowned and were later died on Friday evening near the Etzel beach in Tel Aviv, after they went swimming in the ocean with another person.
MDA initially received a report of two men who had drifted from the shore on Friday night and pulled them from the water. MDA medics and paramedics performed CPR on one of them, a 40-year-old man, but were forced to determine his death. pulled from the water fully conscious, was examined on the spot and did not need medical treatment. The naval police began searching for the third man, who was found shortly afterwards and pulled out of the water, but the medical staff had to determine his death as well after CPR attempts failed.Another man, 35, who was
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
Tomer Gosman, an MDA motorcycle-paramedic, said in a statement that "when we arrived at the scene, we saw a lot of people and there was a commotion. We were told to go toward the water line, and a few minutes later civilians pulled out of the water a 40-year-old unconscious man, not breathing and without a pulse. We provided him with medical treatment and performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations at the end of which we were forced to determine his death.""A 35-year-old man was pulled from the water fully conscious and after an on-site inspection, did not need to be evacuated. He said there were three of them who came to hang out and went into the sea," the paramedic added.
Tomer Gosman, an MDA motorcycle-paramedic, said in a statement that "when we arrived at the scene, we saw a lot of people and there was a commotion. We were told to go toward the water line, and a few minutes later civilians pulled out of the water a 40-year-old unconscious man, not breathing and without a pulse. We provided him with medical treatment and performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations at the end of which we were forced to determine his death.""A 35-year-old man was pulled from the water fully conscious and after an on-site inspection, did not need to be evacuated. He said there were three of them who came to hang out and went into the sea," the paramedic added.