Bat Yam man in serious condition as Israel sees fifth drowning this week

MDA medics and paramedics that arrived on the scene gave him medical treatment and after retrieving the man's pulse through CPR, he was taken to Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

Things could have gone differently however, as earlier on Friday, a 25-year-old man drowned at a beach near the Four Seasons Hotel in Netanya, the Hebrew website Ynet reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who were dispatched to the scene tried to revive the man who was pulled out from the water, but were unsuccessful and declared his death.

According to MDA, the man is a Palestinian resident from the West Bank.

According to Ynet, this is the fifth case of drowning death in Israel this week and the twenty-sixth since the beginning of May.

