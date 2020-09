Some 286 cases of the virus have been reported outside of quarantine centers.

The Strip was split into red, yellow and green zones on Tuesday. Red areas are under complete lockdown, while limited movement is allowed in yellow areas except for during a curfew between 8 pm and 8 am. Movement is also limited in green areas, but no curfew is in place.

Some 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one death were reported in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, reported the Gaza Health Ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 400 and the total number of deaths to five since the beginning of the pandemic.