48-year-old man dies after drowning off the coast of Netanya

The death of a 48-year-old man was determined by a Magen David Adom (MDA) team on Saturday afternoon after he drowned off the coast near the city of Netanya.MDA medics arrived at the scene as the people who had rescued the man from the sea attempted to resuscitate him. MDA took over and continued to provide medical treatment at the scene but were ultimately forced to declare his death.This is the second time in two days that a similar incident has happened - on Friday, a 50-year-old man was declared dead by MDA medics after drowning near Gordon Beach in Tel Aviv.