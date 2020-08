The suspect in the murder is a 40-year-old who also lives at the yeshiva. A court will rule on extending his arrest on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old living at a yeshiva in the Beit Yisrael neighborhood of Jerusalem passed away on Monday after being severely injured in an assault over the weekend.