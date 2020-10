The municipality stressed that the fact that the tests were conducted before kindergartens reopened helped avoid the risk of needing to close kindergartens and put hundreds of people in quarantine.

Mayor Carmel Shama HaCohen informed residents that a facility has been set up in Kfar HaMacabia where residents can get tested even if they don't have symptoms.

Eight kindergarten teachers and assistants in Ramat Gan were found on Monday to be infected with the coronavirus during tests conducted ahead of opening kindergartens in the city.