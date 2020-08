Overall, over 100 cases have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak in Gaza, with 71 recoveries.

In the West Bank, a 34-year-old and a 80-year-old Palestinian in Hebron and Nablus died due to the virus, bringing the total death toll to 114 among Palestinians in the West Bank.

Over 23,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported among Palestinians since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Nine new cases of the coronavirus were reported in quarantine centers for recent returnees to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning, bringing the number of active cases to 28, according to Palestinian media.