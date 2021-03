"We must stop the incitement against Israel's kindergarten teachers, it's a social crime," a statement issued by the union read.

According to the data, 72% of kindergarten teachers have received both doses of the virus, 10% have received the first dose and 10.6% hold a recovery certificate, meaning they have recovered from the disease.

The data, published Wednesday, is meant to serve as an answer to the "unfounded claims," according to the union, of kindergarten teachers refusing to vaccinate.

Some 92.6% of Israeli kindergarten teachers have received a coronavirus vaccine or have recovered from the virus, according to data released by the country's Kindergarten Teachers Union.