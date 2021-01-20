The Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday it will launch a plan to emerge from the coronavirus crisis in Israel, Ynet reported.

Among which, the cancellation of employers' payments to the National Insurance Institute for workers in the IDF, up to half a billion shekels, the failure to offset the grant of fixed expenses from unemployment benefits for the self-employed who are also employees, and for the first time providing grants to finance the transition of businesses to work online.



Following the publication of the plan on Ynet, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit stated that "if the Finance Ministry wants to promote such a plan, it must be ensured that the decisions and initiatives are made within the law while maintaining the necessary restraint during the elections time."