Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during a meeting in Ramallah on Monday that he is interested in returning to negotiations with Israel, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Abbas asked Egypt to help deter Israel from carrying out a promised annexation of parts of the West Bank. Shukry stressed that Egypt is working to resume negotiations that will lead to a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state along the '67 borders.