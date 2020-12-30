The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Abu Dhabi approves remote learning for first two weeks of school

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 07:28
Abu Dhabi has approved remote learning for schools in the emirate for the first two weeks of the new term starting on Jan. 3 to protect the health of students and staff, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Twitter on Wednesday.
