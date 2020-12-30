Abu Dhabi approves remote learning for first two weeks of school
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 30, 2020 07:28
Abu Dhabi has approved remote learning for schools in the emirate for the first two weeks of the new term starting on Jan. 3 to protect the health of students and staff, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Twitter on Wednesday.
