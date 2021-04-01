The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Abu Shehadeh: None of the PM candidates is close to Balad Party platform

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2021 13:26
After the Balad Party, which is a member of the Joint List, announced on Wednesday that it would not be recommending any candidate for prime minister to President Reuven Rivlin, its chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh explained in an interview with Ynet that "Balad has not found any of the candidates to be close to the party's platform, someone who believes in equality and in a country for all of its citizens."
Abu Shehadeh, the only representative from Balad out of the six seats that the Joint List won, added that "We decide not to recommend. Not Lapid, nor anyone else."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid Israeli Election Israel Elections Joint List Israel Elections 2021 Balad Party
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi capital Riyadh with four drones
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 01:26 PM
Netanyahu to arrive in court for trial's opening remarks on Monday
US energy secretary calls Saudi ahead of OPEC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 11:54 AM
No new charges laid against Myanmar's Suu Kyi at court hearing - lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 11:28 AM
Slovak president appoints Eduard Heger as prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 11:15 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 402 serious cases, 1.3% of tests return positive
Eurovision song contest to have limited audience in COVID-19 trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 09:12 AM
Myanmar aid workers arrested, intimidated, hurt, Red Cross says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 07:24 AM
Hong Kong court finds democracy activists guilty of unauthorized assembly
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 06:51 AM
UN special envoy tells UNSC to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 06:43 AM
Biden: $2 trillion jobs plan rivals the space race in its ambition
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 03:07 AM
Suez Canal chairman: Ever Given blockage losses could reach $1 bln
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2021 12:00 AM
White House official says US review of N. Korea policy in 'final stages'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2021 10:30 PM
Gantz and Michaeli met to discuss coalition without Netanyahu
US calls on China to use its influence for Myanmar coup accountability
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2021 09:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by