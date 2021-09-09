Abusive kindergarten teacher files appeal against prison sentence

Carmel Mauda, the kindergarten teacher who was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for child abuse, filed an appeal on Thursday against the Lod District Court's verdict to the High Court of Justice.

Mauda was arrested and charged in 2019 after videos of her forcing children to eat their own vomit and tying them up against chairs and hitting them surfaced on social media.

In July, the Lod District Court sentenced her to 9.5 years in prison as well as to 12 months’ probation and a payment of NIS 400,000 to the parents of her victims.