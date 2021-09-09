The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Abusive kindergarten teacher files appeal against prison sentence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 16:24
Carmel Mauda, the kindergarten teacher who was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for child abuse, filed an appeal on Thursday against the Lod District Court's verdict to the High Court of Justice.
Mauda was arrested and charged in 2019 after videos of her forcing children to eat their own vomit and tying them up against chairs and hitting them surfaced on social media.
In July, the Lod District Court sentenced her to 9.5 years in prison as well as to 12 months’ probation and a payment of NIS 400,000 to the parents of her victims.
Schiff presses Facebook, Amazon on efforts to curb vaccine misinformatio
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 05:26 PM
Xi says China to donate 100m. vaccine doses to developing countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 05:17 PM
Iranian, Qatari ministers meet amid Iran-US tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 04:50 PM
Israel's oxygen concentrators supply has run out - report
Police transfer 60 PIJ prisoners out of Ofer Prison - report
Lapid lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
Moderna developing single-dose, combo vaccine for Coronavirus, flu
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 03:18 PM
Ashdod rape case: Three indictments issued
Qatari official says Kabul airport 90% operational
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2021 02:10 PM
Israel's COVID czar lands in Uman to preside over COVID protocol
China to supply Afghanistan with food, COVID vaccines
Three minors arrested in Acre for damaging a synagogue
Woman found dead in bed next to partner
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 3,000 test positive
Knesset Speaker wishes Shana Tova to Jews around the world
