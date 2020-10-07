After blast in northwest Syria town, US says rise in attacks troubling

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
By REUTERS, SARAH CHEMLA  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 15:36
The United States on Wednesday said it was troubled by a recent rise in attacks in Syria, a day after a blast in the northwest town of al-Bab killed at least 11 people.
"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack near a crowded traffic circle in al-Bab yesterday," US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, adding that other reports indicated more than 20 people were killed. "We are deeply troubled by the rise in such terrorist attacks in recent months."US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted on Twitter, condemning the attack in al Bab, and reaffirming the US position.
 



