After Gaza war: New siren regions outlined throughout Israel

Siren regions in Ashkelon, Jerusalem, and Haifa will change following Operation Guardian of the Walls, the recent Hamas-IDF conflict in May, IDF Spokespersons Unit announced on Monday.To date, 11 cities in Israel have been split into a number of siren zones that can be activated separately, in order for the remainder of the city to be able to stay out of the shelters.During Operation Guardian of the Walls, Ashkelon suffered thousands of rocket sirens, including over 1,000 direct hits, in the recent 14-day operation between Israel and the Gaza Strip.Jerusalem saw the first rocket launch of the operation, on Jerusalem Day.