Agriculture Ministry to create working groups to discuss protested reform

Two working groups will be established to discuss the agricultural reforms that have brought farmers out to the streets in protest, the Agricultural Ministry announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Oded Forer met with protest leader Shay Hagag, head of the Israeli Farmers Union Avshalom (Avi) Vilan, Israeli Regional Council Center CEO Dubi Amitai, Moshavim Movement Secretary-General Amit Ifrach and Israel Farmer's Federation CEO Nir Meir on Monday, and agreed on the creation of two working groups to discuss the debated reform.