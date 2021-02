The match between Maccabi Haifa and Hapoel Haifa was not attended by fans due to coronavirus restrictions, but nonetheless ended in a violent incident, after a staff member for Maccabi provoked Hapoel's players, according to n12, leading to an all-out fight.

According to the reports, all players and staff members involved may face serious penalties once the incident becomes clearer.

