Almost 16,000 Israelis register as unemployed in past day

Almost 16,000 Israelis registered as unemployed with Israel's Employment Service between Monday and Tuesday, according to Ynet News.
Around 33% of those who registered in the past day work in sales, and 12% work in the beauty industry. Some 21,717 people have registered as unemployed since Sunday, joining the 766,507 Israelis total registered as unemployed.
