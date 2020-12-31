The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Almost 800,0000 Israelis have been vaccinated

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 07:20
Israel has nearly vaccinated 800,000 people since the vaccination program began, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.
"Within 11 days of Operation Latet Katef (Give Shoulder) we vaccinated almost 800,000 civilians," said Health Minister Yuli Edesltein. "Thank you to the medical staff for the hard and important work, always provided with a smile! "Thanks to the medical staff and the rapid deployment of no less than 257 vaccination stations, Israel has already vaccinated more than 150,000 people a day," Edelstein said.
