A total of 44,657 coronavirus vaccines were administered to medical personnel and individuals over 60."Because of our campaign, tens of thousands of Israelis have already been vaccinated," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.Approximately 34,000 were carried out by the health funds, while about 10,000 were administered at hospitals."The demand is outrageous," assured Edelstein, "We will up the pace of vaccine administration."