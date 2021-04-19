Arab teens arrested for throwing coffee in Jewish man's face in Jerusalem

Three Arab Israeli teenagers were arrested on Monday afternoon after a video began circulating on social media showing one of them throwing a hot cup of coffee into the face of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in the Damascus Gate region of Jerusalem's Old City, Israel Police reported.



המשטרה עצרה שלושה חשודים תושבי העיר העתיקה בירושלים בחשד ששפכו קפה רותח לפניו של עובר אורח בשער שכם בי-ם. pic.twitter.com/K8n9vNTgrZ April 19, 2021

Two of the teens were arrested at the scene on Monday morning for filming the incident, while the third fled the scene, only later being arrested by Border Police forces at his grandmother's house in the Issawiya neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

The report added that two of the suspects which were arrested are minors, and all three are residents of Jerusalem's Old City.