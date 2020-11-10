Armenian PM says military actions in Karabakh not over yet

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region were not completely finished yet, after signing a ceasefire agreement over the conflict.Pashinyan also said on Tuesday he made the decision to sign a ceasefire agreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the army insisted on it.Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.