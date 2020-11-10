The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Armenian PM says military actions in Karabakh not over yet

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 10:22
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region were not completely finished yet, after signing a ceasefire agreement over the conflict.
Pashinyan also said on Tuesday he made the decision to sign a ceasefire agreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the army insisted on it.Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.
Israel to send first delegation to Sudan on Sunday - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 11:31 AM
Mayor, 3 others arrested on corruption charges
Former Mali president Amadou Toumani Toure dies, says aide
  • By REUTERS, REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 10:33 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 94 infected, 1,500 in quarantine
Ethiopian military seizes airport in of Humera - state-affiliated Fana TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 09:36 AM
Adviser to PM: Japan should brace for 'leaderless era' as US turns inward
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 09:19 AM
Taliban call on Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 08:53 AM
Leader of Nagorno-Karabakh says ceasefire with Azerbaijan was unavoidable
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 08:39 AM
US coronavirus hospitalizations surge to record of almost 59,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 08:07 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 710 new infections, 2.1% of tests positive
Biden camp calls for GSA to recognize victory to begin transition
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 03:36 AM
US A-G: Let prosecutors to probe 'substantial allegations' of vote issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 02:31 AM
Putin says Russian peace keepers to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 01:08 AM
Fauci: US could begin distributing COVID vaccine by end of year
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 01:05 AM
Novavax's experimental coronavirus vaccine gets FDA's 'fast-track' status
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 12:29 AM
